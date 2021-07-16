Mimi song Param Sundari: Kriti Sanon is a 'Bikaneri chokri' as she grooves to AR Rahman's music

Actor Kriti Sanon can be seen flaunting some of her best moves in the first song from her upcoming film, Mimi. Titled Param Sundari, the song launched Friday afternoon. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi in an important role.

The song has been composed by AR Rahman. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned down the lyrics and Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice for the dance number. The video shows Kriti Sanon dancing on a stage as the crowd going crazy over her moves.

Sharing the song, Kriti wrote on social media, "#ParamSundari is here!!Mimi in full form. SONG OUT NOW. Song link in bio. Exclusive world premiere 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

Responding to the reception of the first trailer of her the film Mimi, Kriti told ANI earlier this week, "It is so gratifying to see, I cannot even express it. This film is just super special to me, I have believed in it and given it my all as an actor."

She added, "Mimi helped me explore so many various emotions within myself and to now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming." For her character in the film, Kriti put on 15 kilos and has earlier talked about how tough it was as she has 'good metabolism'.

Mimi also features Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, alongwith Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi and is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011) and is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti has an interesting lineup of movies which includes Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush and Ganapath.

