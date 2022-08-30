Mini Mathur calls out ‘arrogance’ of man who beat up watchman after getting stuck in lift: 'Thinks the world owes him'

Mini Mathur is furious like the rest of the internet at the video of a Gurugram man beating up his watchman and lift operator. The man reportedly got stuck in the elevator but once let out, he started slapping and abusing the watchman and the technician. (Also read: Mini Mathur gives it back to Twitter troll who asked if husband Kabir Khan is bankrupt after investing in 83)

Mini took to Twitter to share her views on the matter. “The arrogance of privilege, the complete entitlement of this chap, who thinks the world owes him. We have so many people like this around us, who do not realise that the poor man has not signed up for physical abuse or humiliation,” she wrote.

The Gurugram man has been identified as one Varun Nath of Sector 50. He allegedly also threatened to kill the guard. It was when the other security guards began protesting that a police team led by inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station, reached the spot. "We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij. Varun has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mini has often been vocal about social issues on social media. She is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. Last year, a person asked her on Twitter, “Heard your husband has become bankrupt due to investment in 83. Is it true?” Kabir's 83 was supposed to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Replying to the person, Mini wrote, "Use your extra time to help someone in distress please." The person later deleted their comment.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mini spoke about Twitter in general. “I was very active on Twitter. Almost a year ago I stopped tweeting because I realised Twitter is nothing but an echo chamber. It started out as real people with real opinions but what you see is not reflective of what people think. It’s just 20 people sitting in an office and typing away their keys and generating hashtags for whatever motives. I don’t trust that. I don’t believe in any surveys, polls and hashtags and cancel culture. I wish people would be more tolerant. Again, as I said, Twitter is a small cesspool of manipulation. There could be various motives for manipulation; it’s none of my business. But I do know now, that I don’t believe a thing I read on Twitter. I don’t contribute to it. I don’t put my energy into it. I think it’s high time for journalists to not rely on tweets and social media as fodder for their articles.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON