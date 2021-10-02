Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor kiss in unseen pics, share cute moments with kids Misha and Zain. Watch

Mira Rajput has shared a video revealing all about that goes in her mind. From romantic pictures with actor husband Shahid Kapoor to blink and miss pictures of her kids, the video is all that makes her life good.

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "What goes on in my mind." It includes pictures of her with her parents, glimpses of her working out, and tonnes of vegetarian food. Few pictures of Shahid playing with their kids also feature in the video.

Among several fan comments, Shahid also wrote, “I am glad I feature.” A fan wrote, “So wholesome.” Another called them, “All time favorite couple.”

Shahid and Mira have been married for six years. The two are parents to five-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Mira wrote in a post on their 6th wedding anniversary, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life.”

Shahid had once revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times that he likes how Mira never feels out of place despite having no connection with the film industry. He had said, “I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable.”

“Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” he had added.