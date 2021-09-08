Inside Mira Rajput's 27th birthday getaway: Great weather, lots of flowers and a picnic in the garden

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turned 27 on Tuesday, September 7. Although she was missing in action from social media for most parts of her birthday, on Wednesday she shared a bunch of pictures to hint that she and the family took a trip on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture posing in an open space. Surrounded by trees and mist, Mira was wearing a pair of denims with warm clothes in the picture. She then shared a few pictures of the flowers growing in the garden along with a house that seems to be a nursery.

Mira also shared a picture of two picnic baskets resting side-by-side. The post, unfortunately, did not feature her husband Shahid or her children, Misha and Zain. Mira shared the post with a couple of heart emojis and a balloon emoji. She had previously teased the undisclosed location through her Instagram Stories.

Mira shared a video of pine trees, covered in fog, and penned a thank you note for all the birthday wishes. “Thank you everyone for your warm wishes, enjoyed a DND day after ages,” she said in the post.

On her birthday, Shahid shared a few pictures of the couple on Instagram and wished her. “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday,” he said. The pictures appeared to have been taken during the trip.

Mira's birthday celebrations followed their children, Misha and Zain's birthday bashes. Misha, who turned five years old on August 26, was thrown a rainbow-themed party whereas Zain, who turned three years old, was given a superhero themed party.