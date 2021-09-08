Mira Rajput shares pic with Misha as mother and daughter pout for the camera

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has posted a picture with their daughter Misha after a long time. Taking to Instagram Stories, she put up a picture where the two of them could be seen pouting for the camera.

Mira turned a year older on Tuesday. While she has not posted any pictures of the celebrations, she has been reposting all the wishes coming her way on Instagram Stories. One of them had Mira posing with Misha and a bunch of other kids. The picture was originally shared by Mira's sister Noor Wadhwani, who wrote with it, “Happy birthday, Sassy Masi.”

Mira Kapoor with Misha and other kids in a new picture.

Mira did, however, share fresh pictures from a hill station. While in one of the pictures, she posed solo, the other photos gave a glimpse of the place - the misty atmosphere, the flowers and their picnic baskets.

On her birthday, Shahid had dropped a note and pictures to wish her. He had written, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

In August and September, the Kapoor family saw three celebrations, starting with Misha's fifth birthday on August 26, followed by Mira and Shahid's son Zain's third birthday on September 5, and finally, Mira's birthday on Tuesday.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on birthday with new pics, calls her ‘centre of my world’

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. Their match was arranged by their parents. The two have a 13-year age gap between them. Shahid is often asked to comment on it.

In an interview with Vogue India, he had addressed the issue and mentioned how he, too, had wondered whether they would last even 15 minutes when they met for the first time. He said: "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around… Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”