Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on birthday with new pics, calls her ‘centre of my world’

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his wife Mira Rajput on her birthday on Tuesday. He also called her the ‘centre’ of his world.

Sharing pictures with her, he wrote: “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

One of the pictures showed Shahid and Mira in a candid moment together while in the second picture, the two stood in a garden and posed for a photo. Mira had her arms around Shahid.

It has been two busy weeks at the Kapoor household. On August 26, the family celebrated their daughter Misha's fifth birthday, while it was Zain's third birthday on September 5. Two days later, it is Mira's birthday.

In July this year, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Shahid and Mira married in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015.

The couple's marriage was arranged by their parents. While Mira had seen Shahid at a family friend's house party as a 16-year-old, their match was arranged a few years later in 2014.

The couple has a 13-year-age gap between them. Speaking to Vogue India, Shahid had revealed his apprehension about meeting someone so young. He had wondered if they would last 15 minutes but, to his surprise, they spoke for seven hours. He said: "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”

Shahid will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey. He will make his digital debut with Raj and DK's spy show.