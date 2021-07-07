Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's 6th anniversary: From first meet to having two kids, timeline of their relationship

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The actor, who married someone outside the film fraternity, tied the knot with Mira on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children--daughter, Misha, and son, Zain.

Their relationship was nothing short of a Sooraj Barjatya movie. Mira Rajput had once revealed during an Ask Me Anything session that she was just 16 when she first saw Shahid Kapoor. The actor was attending a house party of their family's common friends. A few years later, the families reconnected and set Shahid and Mira up for a meeting in 2014.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's first meet:

Shahid, who was 13 years older than Mira, had told Vogue India that though he was concerned if they'd last over 15 minutes. However, they ended up speaking for seven hours. "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” he had said.

Eventually, in 2015, the couple got married. A year-and-half later, Shahid and Mira welcomed their first daughter Misha. In 2018, Shahid and Mira welcomed their younger son Zain.

Neliima Azeem's reaction to Mira Rajput:

In an interview with a leading daily, Neliima said, “He was very shy when he told me. He is like that, he is very careful and he was not sure how I would react to it, but I got very excited. He showed me her picture and after that, we met. I met Mira and she was so sweet, young and full of enthusiasm, love and affection. I fell in love with her at first sight.”

Shahid Kapoor defended Mira Rajput over age-gap:

Shahid addressed the subject of their age gap at numerous stages. Speaking about it during the Jagran film festival in Mumbai once, Shahid had said, "My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life."

Mira Rajput on Shahid Kapoor's fatherly duties:

Mira and Shahid often share pictures of each other and their children on their social media accounts. Mira had also spoken about the couple splitting parenting duties. In an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira said that she and Shahid ‘used to’ fight about parenting duties but not anymore. “It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps," she said.

“He knows that I am more involved on a day-to-day basis but now even that has changed because actually even Shahid is very involved, even on a day-to-day basis. I think it’s great. During the pandemic, I hope that other fathers have realised what mothers ‘typically’ are supposed to be doing and sharing that load. That balance is good. I am good at one thing, he is good at another thing. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. So I am damn good with their routines but he is amazing with meltdowns, so it helps,” she added.

On Mira Rajput's equation with mother-in-law Neliima Azeem:

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Neliima had said, "She always has something new to contribute...interesting new stuff. I find her very creative. Of course, now, she has broken out into her own and she is doing very well and I am not surprised. She is extremely intelligent... I have been observing how well-informed she is and very calm and easy. No drama, no tantrums, no wanting to get attention, nothing. She has glued the family together.”