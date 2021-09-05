Mira Rajput shares glimpse of son Zain's 3rd birthday celebrations, calls him 'my superhero'. See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her son Zain's birthday celebrations. The boy turned three on Sunday.

Sharing a picture, Mira wrote: "Happy birthday my superhero." It showed a string of colourful festoons in red, blue and yellow hung across an open space with the alphabets of 'Happy Birthday' written on them. A huge balloon, of the number three, was also spotted and so was a balloon shaped like comic character, Spider-Man. Half a face of the Marvel superhero The Hulk was also visible.

Earlier in the day, Mira had shared a video of her putting together a toy version of construction vehicle, the JCB excavator. Sharing the video, she wrote: "Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan.”

A look at Zain Kapoor's birthday celebrations.

Just last week, Mira has celebrated her daughter Misha's birthday. Sharing pictures from the party, she wrote: "This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest!"

While Mira and Shahid had been more open to sharing pictures of their children in the past, they have stopped doing so for quite some time now.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Misha in 2016. They welcomed their second child, Zain, in 2018. Mira has, over the years, established quite a solid fan following on Instagram. Her beauty and lifestyle videos and pictures are keenly followed by her fans.