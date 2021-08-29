Mira Rajput reveals DM sent to her by Shahid Kapoor: ‘Look who’s curious…’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput posted a screenshot of a direct message sent to her by him. He shared an Instagram Reels with her featuring a skincare product and wrote, “Find out what this is.”

Teasing Shahid, Mira took to Instagram Stories to reveal the message and wrote, “Look who’s curious about skincare. #realinfluence.” She added a zany emoji at the end.

Mira Rajput shared with fans a glimpse of her Instagram chat with Shahid Kapoor.





Mira often shares tips and tricks for glowing skin and healthy hair on her Instagram page. In January, she shared a ‘DIY skincare’ video, featuring natural ingredients - ‘spices, things you find in the cabinet, in the fridge’. “I have been doing these mixes of all kinds of things from the kitchen since I was 14 and I think that is what has inculcated this passion that I now have toward skincare and holistic beauty,” she said. She also recommends tried-and-tested products to her fans.

Shahid and Mira often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. Earlier this month, she turned muse for him and posed for a photoshoot. “Husband appreciation post. Clicks great photos,” she captioned her post. He commented, “She so pretty… why haaaaan.”

Shahid and Mira, who met via an arranged marriage set-up, tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They have two children - a five-year-old daughter Misha and a two-year-old son Zain.

Currently, Shahid is gearing up to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, which also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. During an Instagram live in June, he said that it would be challenging to venture into the web space. “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform,” he said.