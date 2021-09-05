Mira Rajput assembles toy JCB for son Zain on his 3rd birthday, wants 'petrol kissies' in return. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain seems to be a big fan of construction vehicles, specifically the JCB excavator. Therefore, for his birthday, Mira decided to gift him a toy version of that.

Mira took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video of herself as she assembled the toy all by herself. She said she put almost two hours into it but would willingly do it again for Zain.

“Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan,” she wrote in her post.

She added, “This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (atleast for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I’ve always enjoyed building things, and that’s probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB.”

Last week, Mira also celebrated the birthday of her daughter Misha, who turned five. She shared photos from the party and wrote, "This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest!"

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and Misha was born in 2016. Zain was born two years later in 2018.