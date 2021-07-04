Shahid Kapoor treats fans to shirtless selfie, Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of her 'morning grind'

Fans of Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were in for a treat on Sunday morning. The actor and his wife, who were among the early risers, took to Instagram and shared pictures as well as videos to reveal their morning activities.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a shirtless selfie with his open deck and the sea doubling up as his background. The actor sported a pair of sunglasses as he posed for the picture. On the other hand, Mira Rajput shared glimpses of her workout and post-workout sessions.

In the videos, Mira was wearing a pair of workout leg and a sports bra while she skipped on her deck. She shared the two-part video of the workout routine with the caption, "Morning grind." She followed it up with a selfie to flaunt her post-workout glow. She shared the picture with the caption, "glow".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share pictures.

Earlier this week, Mira had revealed that Shahid was an early riser. She posted a picture, taken by Shahid, in which she was seen posing against a glass window that gave a view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the background. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "SK you wake up at 5:30am.. #goodmorningtoyou."

Shahid has been busy with a few projects in the last couple of months. The actor wrapped the filming of his upcoming movie Jersey, a remake of a Telugu movie of the same title. He essays the role of a cricketer in the movie. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” Shahid had said in a statement.