bollywood

Mira Rajput appreciates Shahid Kapoor for clicking 'great' pics of her. Check out the freshest batch

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a bunch of new photos of her, clicked by husband Shahid Kapoor. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two kids.

Mira Rajput has shared a fresh batch of photos on Instagram and they are all clicked by her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. She is seen posing for photos in sunlight at an unknown location.

Mira wore a cold-shoulder black top with floral details and bell-sleeves. She paired it with blue, flared denims and some black heels. She is also wearing a dainty necklace, a diamond bracelet and multiple rings. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Clicks great photos."

Shahid reacted to her photos in the comments section, writing, "She so pretty … why haaaaan." He often showers Mira with compliments on her posts. Recently, he had commented how she doesn't look like a mother of two kids.

Earlier this week, Mira had shared a picture from a black and white photoshoot. She wore a long black gown and posed with her back to the camera. "If Mondays had the confidence of Fridays & the patience of Wednesdays," she wrote. Mira also often shares yoga, healthcare and skincare tips on Instagram.

On Tuesday, she also revealed the story about her broken iWatch getting noticed by fans. “My broken watch seems to be getting a lot of attention. She’s body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws, that actually have no impact on how well she performs, and a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then. So I’m not going to dump her for the next PHT," she said.

“So please let her be because she works absolutely fine and knows the beat of my heart. We all have cracks. Mine are all Kintsugi. And also they don’t make Rose Gold anymore for god knows what silly reason,” she added.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018. Shahid was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh. His next release will be the Hindi remake of Jersey and an action series by Raj and DK.

Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

