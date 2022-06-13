Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput asks for tips on packing light, cracks up as fan mentions Shahid Kapoor in simplest suggestion

Mira Rajput asked her fans to share some packing tips on Instagram and one of the suggestions involving Shahid Kapoor cracked her up.
Mira Rajput on one of her vacations. 
Published on Jun 13, 2022 08:12 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has a massive following on Instagram where she often asks her fans for suggestions about something or the other. On Sunday, Mira hinted that she is travelling to a colder destination in some time and needs to pack both summer and winter clothes. She took to her Instagram Stories to ask her fans for some packing tricks. Also read: Shahid Kapoor says ‘no one is prettier’ than Mira Rajput, fan says actor 'wins the award for having the prettiest wife'

She said on Instagram Stories, “I hate packing. Tips to pack light between two kinds of weather? #serialoverpacker. Please don't say roll your clothes.” Among the many suggestions she received, Mira shared one in which a fan dragged Shahid to her rescue. The fan wrote, “Simple Shahid sir ko bolo packing (it's simple, ask Shahid to do the packing)." She reacted to it with a laughing gif image.

Mira Rajput asked her fans for suggestions on packing. 
Shahid and Mira seem to be planning for a vacation. They occasionally fly to Maldives for holidays. This time, they seem to be travelling to a colder location.

Recently, both Mira and Shahid went on solo trips with their respective friends. While Shahid joined brother Ishaan Khatter, actor Kunal Kemmu on a bike trip in Europe, Mira flew with her old college friends to Dubai.

Shahid however, was missing Mira at a moment and even shared a post expressing his emotions on Instagram. Sharing a selfie, he wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of is why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor”. The post had the romantic song Tum Se Hi playing in the background.

Earlier this year, Mira had shared a video from one of her vacations and had talked about how tough it was to holiday with kids. After talking about how much fun it is, Mira said, “It’s a tough business. For kids below a certain age, they can feel overwhelmed which starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires a lot of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious.”

