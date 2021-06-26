Mira Rajput cuddles with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter in new pic, fans say 'love your bond'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and his brother Ishaan Khatter share a sweet bond. On Saturday, Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of the two as they cuddled and smiled for the camera.

In the photo, Mira Rajput is seen in a green suit while Ishaan Khatter is seen in a white shirt and a colourful hat. "Playgroup," she captioned her post. Their fans were happy to see them together.

"Mam kuch to bat hai ap mai (There is something about you) you are so humble and cute wow mashallah i love u mam," wrote a fan. "Awwww i love your bond," wrote another. "So cute," read another comment. A few fans also seemed to have spotted a tiny glimpse of Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha in the photo.

Recently, Mira had also shared a picture of herself, Shahid and Ishaan after a workout. "Dream Team," she called them. Shahid and Ishaan's mother Neliima Azeem commented on the post, calling them 'My kids team'.

Ishaan and Mira have shared a strong bond ever since she got married to Shahid in 2015. During his debut appearance on No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia had shared Mira’s complaint about him leaving his shoes all over the house. Ishaan disagreed and claimed that he follows all rules at their house. He said, “I don’t. She just has a thing against shoes. It’s not the middle of the room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks 'great brother' Arjun Kapoor for reality checks in birthday note, Khushi shares old pic

When Mira was criticised for promoting an anti-ageing cream, he had spoken in her defence. “There is a lot of frustration. There are a lot of people who are overly judgemental on the Internet. But having said that everyone has a right to opinion. For me, what’s important is to be inspired and keep moving to grow as an artist and as a person. I don’t find negativity helpful in that. So I try and keep myself away from it,” he had said in an interview to India Today.