Janhvi Kapoor thanks 'great brother' Arjun Kapoor for reality checks in birthday note, Khushi shares old pic

Janhvi Kapoor has penned a birthday note for Arjun Kapoor. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture in which she was seen hugging Arjun Kapoor. The brother-sister duo was seen dressed in traditional outfits, with Arjun wearing a white kurta while Janhvi sported a pink half-saree.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi said, "Arjun Kapoor, it's ur birthday!!! And your year thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts love u and ennnnnjjjjjoy."

Her sister Khushi Kapoor too wished Arjun on his birthday by sharing an old picture of the sibling on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Khushi smiled at Arjun while the actor seemed to be blushing. She shared the throwback picture and wrote, "hbd to u" with an angel emoji.

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared pics with birthday notes.

Arjun and Janhvi have grown closer in recent years. Last week, Arjun and Janhvi joined their sisters, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor for a Father's Day dinner. The actors shared pictures from their dinner reunion on Instagram.

Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula also attended Arjun's birthday bash which took placed at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace. The trio joined Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar to ring in Arjun's birthday. While the paparazzi photographed most of the stars, neither Arjun nor his girlfriend Malaika Arora was spotted by the cameras.

Arjun has appeared in two movies this year. His much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar received a restricted theatrical release earlier this year owing to the pandemic before it was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The actor received good reviews for his performance. He was also seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, with Neena Gupta, this summer.