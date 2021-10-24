Mira Rajput decks up for Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor's home, See pics

Mira Rajput was spotted outside Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Sunday. She was there to celebrate Karwa Chauth with other celebrities.

Mira was seen in a red top and palazzo pants. She carried a bunch of items for puja and a small red bag. She stopped outside the mansion to pose for paparazzi photos. Also spotted at Anil and Sunita's home were late filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law, Anissa Malhotra.

Earlier on Saturday, Mira had shared a picture of her palm decorated with henna, a common custom for women who celebrate the festival. Mira, Shahid and their kids--Misha and Zain--returned from their Maldives trip this weekend.

Anil Kapoor outside his home.

Other stars celebrating Karwa Chauth on Sunday are Yami Gautam, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre. Sonali shared pictures of herself on Instagram and shared the significance of the festival for her.

“I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends,” she wrote. Sonali wore the same lehenga she wore at her wedding 19 years ago.

Shilpa shared a picture of herself in a red outfit too. She wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies .. May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always.”