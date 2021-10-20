Mira Rajput dedicates post to 'love of my life' Shahid Kapoor, shares glimpse from their romantic evening in Maldives

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent a romantic evening on Tuesday in the Maldives where they are vacationing with their kids. The couple stepped out for a romantic dinner and have shared glimpses from a beachside restaurant.

Sharing a picture of Shahid on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Each night the Moon kisses secretly the Lover who counts the stars #Rumi #fullmoon with the love of my life."

Her fans were elated on seeing Shahid featuring in her post. A fan wrote, “Losing my heart all over again." Another comment read, “What a view.” A fan went on to write, “lucky you. may you both be together forever. *cries in corner*.”

Mira had also shared a video on her Instagram Stories to give her fans a view of their dining place. She captioned it, “A beautiful night.” She also shared a picture of burger and fries and wrote, "Go big or go home."

The couple have been sharing several glimpses of their Maldvies vacation on Instagram. She has earlier shared many pictures from the beach and the resort at which the family is staying.

On Monday, Mira had shared a selfie with Shahid and captioned it, "Can I take the trainer home (kiss emoji) @shahidkapoor." The couple have also been working out during the holiday and shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. Mira had also shared a video of her performing the Surya Namaskar at the beach.

A few days ago, sharing pictures of the Indian cuisine she was having at the resort, she wrote, "This is why I need to workout even on holiday," and, "Does anyone else need Dal/Indian food every third meal cause that's me. Roti-Dal-Sabzi is life."

Meanwhile, Shahid will now be seen as a cricketer in Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It starred Nani as the lead actor. Shahid's film will release on December 31 this year and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar.