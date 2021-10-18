Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput is a pretty 'beach bum' in a white bikini, shares pic from Maldives
  • Mira Rajput, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with husband Shahid Kapoor and their two kids, shared a new picture from the beach on Instagram.
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture from her Maldives vacation.&nbsp;
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:31 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, continues to share fresh glimpses from their Maldives vacation on Instagram. She has now shared a fresh picture and called herself a ‘beach bum’. 

Mira hit the beach in a white bikini paired with a shrug matching with the green ocean. She shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since."

The family had left the tourist destination last week. Sharing two selfies in a cold-shoulder top on Sunday, Mira had asked her fans on her Instagram Stories, “You all think I should keep this tan.”

While one picture shows her posing with her hand below her chin, the other picture shows a better look at her look for the day. She is seen in a striped top with matching starfish earrings.

Mira Rajput shared a picture from Maldives.&nbsp;
Mira Rajput asked her fans about her tan.
On Sunday, Mira had also shared a video of her performing the Surya Namaskar at the beach. She wrote along with it, "Flow. Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for. Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal.

This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself. This is Yoga #yoga #yogainspiration #yogabythesea #movement #consciousness."

Also read: Shahid Kapoor photobombs Mira Rajput's workout selfie from Maldives

Earlier, Mira has shared a picture from her workout session at their report. Shahid could be seen having fun while working out in the background. She had captioned it, “Back at it."

