Mira Rajput dons bikini, Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless in new pics from Maldives vacay. See here

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has slipped into a bikini to soak up some sun during her Maldives vacation. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her outfit.

In the post, Mira took a picture of her reflection as seen on a glass pane. It seemed like she was wearing a dark-coloured two-piece bikini and posing against a swimming pool. She shared the picture with the sticker, “Sunkissed.”

Mira Rajput shares a pic from the Maldives.

On the other hand, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a shirtless selfie from the trip. The actor wore a pair of sunglasses while posing against a massive tree in the picture.

Mira and Shahid are currently holidaying with their children, Misha and Zain, in the Maldives. They left for the exotic destination on Tuesday. At the airport, Shahid revealed his son Zain's nickname, Raje, when he was guiding the three-year-old towards the entrance of the airport. Fans also confessed they were surprised to see both the children have grown up.

Shahid's break with his family comes months ahead of his film Jersey's release. The movie, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name, will feature Shahid play a cricketer's role in it. He wrapped the filming last year.

Speaking about finishing the schedule, Shahid took to Instagram and said, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!”

The original movie won the National Award this year. Shahid, on the occasion, congratulated the team on their achievement. “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments,” he said in a post on Instagram.