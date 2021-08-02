Mira Rajput drops sun-kissed pics from her post-breakfast photoshoot, Ishaan Khatter asks 'Where are the oats'

Mira Rajput kick-started the week with a bunch of photos. The mother-of-two, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, shared selfies on Instagram, taken from different angles. Mira wore a round-neck T-shirt and left her hair loose.

She shared the pictures with the caption, "Oats on Gram Breakfast photodump." Mira Rajput's photos received a reaction from her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter. He commented, "Where are the oats." Mira replied, "@ishaankhatter polished with the Gojis."

The picture also received love from fans, with many dropping heart-shaped emojis. A fan also made a request to Mira. "Can we have a photobombing picture of Misha & Zain? Missing them a lot," they wrote. The request comes a few days after Mira revealed she and the children were watching the Olympics. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of her television, as they watched a round of archery. Although Misha and Zain were not visible, Mira revealed that they were seated with her.

Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018. During an Ask Me Anything session earlier this summer, Mira had revealed that their children share a unique bond with each parent.

"I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role. Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent. My kids are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me," she said.