Mira Rajput exercises outdoors using resistance bands on mango tree: 'No excuses. No equipment'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Friday shared a video of herself exercising outdoors. Taking to Instagram, she dropped the clip in which she is seen doing pull-ups using resistance bands tied to a mango tree. She is seen wearing black yoga leggings with a sports bra and sneakers.

In the clip, an accent table with her phone, earphone case and several bottles placed was seen. The mango tree provides shade to the exercise mats and the table. Posting the video, she captioned it, "Engaged. On the rings Tried something new #noexcuses."

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with 'no excuses' and 'no equipment' written on it.

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture.

'No excuses' and 'no equipment' was written on it.

Fans praised her, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "This is really inspiring." "Wow! Trying something new is always very interesting. Amazing!" said another. "Really awesome core strength.... especially after 2 babies!! Sooo cool," wrote another.

Mira has been giving glimpses of her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, she had penned an Instagram note praising the humanity and empathy of the people as India fights the pandemic. She had also appealed to her followers and fans to help those in need of coronavirus resources. She has been sharing requests for Covid-19 resources and information on social media.

Mira married Shahid in 2015. The couple has two children, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. She has also been dropping pictures of her time with the children at home. Recently, Misha and Zain prepared a small bowl of salad for her. Earlier, she was seen flaunting quirky handmade jewellery while spending time with her daughter. She had also shared the recipe of gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, with her fans.

Also Read: Kate Hudson joins cast of Netflix's star-studded Knives Out 2

Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, had said on Mira, "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool."