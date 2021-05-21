Mira Rajput's kids Zain and Misha make salad for her, she says: 'I must've done something right'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was in for a treat when their kids, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain, recently prepared a small bowl of salad for her. Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of it.

Mira posted a picture of a small salad bowl with cucumber and carrot, on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My babies made me a salad and fed me. I must have done something right." She also placed heart emoji in the caption. Small hands of the children holding the bowl can be seen in the image.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

She also talked about her own cooking style in a separate post on Thursday. She shared pictures of cookery books and wrote, "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That’s why I turned away from baking couple of years ago."

Earlier this month, Mira She had shared a picture of a cake and a card that Misha and Zain gave her on Mother's Day. She captioned her post, "You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies."





The kids had also coloured some parts of the card, and drawn a flower in between the word 'love'. The letter 'Z' in Zain's name was flipped

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta gets embarrassed as Sourabh fanboys over her

Meanwhile, Mira has been amplifying calls for help through her social media handle amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has also teamed up with Give India to help raise money for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON