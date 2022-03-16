Mira Rajput gets sandwiched between kids Misha and Zain, Ishaan Khatter says he clicks the best photos

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared an adorable picture with her kids, five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain. The two are seen hugging her from each side as they pose on a staircase. She called themselves a 'sandwich' as she enjoyed the joy of little things in the company of her kids. She hardly shares any clear pictures of the two and left her fans excited by sharing one after a long time. Also read: Mira Rajput explains how she planned Misha, Zain’s wardrobe for bua Sanah Kapur's wedding

Sharing the picture, clicked by brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, on Instagram, Mira wrote in the caption, “Joy of my little things. #mamasandwich #snuggles.” Mira is seen in a beige top and black pants, sitting on a black marble staircase. While Zain is seen with his head on her lap and holding a flute in his hand, Misha is seen in a floral frock, giving her a hug from behind.

Commenting to the post, Ishaan wrote, "Issa luv sandwich.. and I click the best photos." Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani dropped a heart-eyes emoji while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania showered the post with heart icons. Mira's fans also loved the picture. A fan wrote, “Loaded with so much cheese.” Another reacted, “Oh my god.” One more commented, “God bless them.”

The picture seems to have been clicked a few days ago as Mira and kids stepped out to hang out with Ishaan. Mira had shared a few selfies along with a picture of Ishaan and captioned them, “Day giggles feat. #theguywiththegoodlight @ishaankhatter.” Misha and Ishaan were seen sitting across a table at a sea-facing place.

Shahid and Mira, along with the kids, had recently attended the wedding ceremony of his half-sister Sanah Kapoor. She is the daughter of actor Pankaj Kapur from his second wife, Supriya Pathak. Shahid and Zain were twinning in black kurtas and Nehru jackets while Mira chose a white lehenga. Misha was in a colourful attire as well.

