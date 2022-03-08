Mira Rajput explains how she planned Misha, Zain’s wardrobe for bua Sanah Kapur's wedding

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput recently attended the wedding of his sister Sanah Kapur in Mahabaleshwar. Their kids Misha and Zain also accompanied them at the multiple wedding functions. Mira has now talked about all the prep that went into getting the kids ready for their first wedding. She also shared a video of the siblings having fun on a swing during one of the functions. Also read: Shahid Kapoor observed daughter Misha as she 'patiently' got mehendi done, Mira Rajput got his name inked on her hand

The video shows Zain and Misha twinning in white as they both sit side by side on a swing. Sharing the boomerang video, Mira wrote, “Kudrat ke nazaare (God's views) So the kids went for their first ever Shaadi and all I was thinking about was all the stuff they’d eat and drink away literally like kids in a candy store and be utterly spoiled by the entire family. Let’s just say, they had a blast! But what was more time consuming was getting their outfits done almost overnight, to size, to match and with backups in case of an itchy sleeve meltdown.”

Further giving the minute details of what both of them wore for various functions, she added, “Here are my favourite festive kidswear brands that were comfortable, cute and completely adorable. Dhol - @anaario_ Super fun Matching Sharara set and Kurta pyjama with heart buttons. The matching rubber bands were a surprise touch. Out of the box and light! Mehendi Sangeet - @pandscokolkata The most gorgeous powder blue gota sharara set and matching chikan Nehru jacket and kurta pyjama. Festive and easy to dance in! Chura - @theplumbum. Block printed sharara and matching Nehru jacket and kurta pyjama set. Cotton and comfy! Wedding - @boteh_official @raghavendra.rathore The most gorgeous lehenga with delicate embroidery and matching potli and a Papa-matching Kurta and breeches. Regal and sharp! Thank you all for getting things done in record time!”

A fan commented to the post, “Love the way they twinning and winning our heart as always.” Another reacted, “So sweet.” A few also raved about Misha's long wavy hair seen in the video.

Sanah Kapoor is the daughter of Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak. She tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa.

