When Shahid Kapoor was asked how many times he had fallen in love: 'Everytime I met a girl, I fell in love'

Shahid Kapoor is now married to Mira Rajput and they are parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. The actor had once opened up about the number of times he had fallen in love in his life and he had confessed that it was way more than 2-3 times.

Shahid Kapoor was once asked by actor-turned-host Simi Garewal about how many times he had fallen in love. He was left struggling for words and replied, “That's a difficult question, I can't answer that. That's a dangerous question to ask a guy. Everytime I met a girl, I fell in love, whether I was 3 years old. It is true love.”

Shahid was chatting with Simi Garewal during the show, India's Most Desirable in 2011. When she reminded him about the time he had confessed to falling in love twice, Shahid replied, “No, no, more than that. Much more than that, much much more than that.”

When Simi said that she is talking about the “serious grown up love”, Shahid replied, “That hasn't happened yet. I don't think I have grown up very much. Serious grown up love, what is that?”

When Simi explained that a serious grown up love is when two mature people fall in love, Shahid said, “No, that hasn't happened to me yet. One of us have always been immature. I don't have that because that would be for keeps.”

Shahid had an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput in July, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018. Mira is 13 years younger to Shahid but he claims she is far more mature. He had said during the Jagran film festival, "My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life."

