Shahid Kapoor scolded by Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing first look from their upcoming film: ‘Well done'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday wished filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on his 40th birthday with a picture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid penned a note and also revealed the first look from their upcoming film.

In the picture, seemingly a behind-the-scenes one, Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are seen standing side by side, looking at each other. Shahid wore a white shirt, black waist jacket and sported a bearded look in the photo.

Along with the photo, Shahid wrote, “Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love you loads brother. Can’t wait to see you soon on set!!" Sharing Shahid's post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Thank you @shahidkapoor. Look out kar diya (You've revealed the look)… #Welldone.”

Shahid penned a note and also revealed the first look from their upcoming film.

Last year in November, Shahid had started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama. On Instagram, Shahid had announced the news by sharing a candid picture with the director. He had written, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on.."

The filmmaker had also shared the news on his Instagram and written, "Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs." This movie will mark the first collaboration of the duo.

As per news agency ANI, the film is reportedly an adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche. The film has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam, respectively, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in movies such as Bull and Jersey. He also has Raj and DK's untitled thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna.

Apart from Shahid, actor Katrina Kaif also wished Ali Abbas Zafar in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. Sharing an old picture, Katrina wrote, "Dear buddy...it's your birthday @aliabbaszafar." He replied, "Yes it's my birthday, where is my gift?"

Katrina wished Ali Abbas Zafar with several old photos.

Katrina shared a series of pictures.

Katrina also wished him.

Also Read | Mira Rajput reveals her favourite Shahid Kapoor song, refuses to answer ‘very wrong question’ in new video. Watch

Posting another old photo, Katrina wrote, "Sharing all my wisdom with you..." He said, "Fruit of knowledge should not be eaten." Sharing a few other pictures of the duo Katrina wrote, "I do miss you", "and how you always agree with me" and "have a wonderful day".

Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar have done several films together including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat (2019). He is reportedly directing her in a solo superhero movi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON