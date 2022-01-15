Mira Rajput reveals her favourite Shahid Kapoor song, refuses to answer ‘very wrong question’ in new video. Watch

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, recently launched her YouTube channel to give fans an insight into herself. On Friday, she shared a new video titled ‘Get To Know The Real Me’, in which she answered fans’ questions to her.

On being asked about her favourite song, Mira said that her playlist largely consists of ‘easy, Hindi unplugged songs’. She also revealed her favourite song featuring Shahid - Bismil from Haider. “I love that it’s metatheatre and it’s one of my favourite songs. I keep telling him, please do this again on a show. I think it’s very, very underrated and it gives me goosebumps every time I watch the video and listen to the song,” she said.

Talking about what she does on a flight, Mira said, “I read, I always have some book in my bag. I listen to music. If I’m travelling with Shahid, then that’s the one time we get to really chat without phones, any signal, text messages or disturbance…that one time when our time is each other’s. I like to do that on a flight.”

Mira was also asked to define ‘home’ for her children. She and Shahid have a five-year-old daughter named Misha and a three-year-old son named Zain. “I want home to be a safe space for them where they can just be themselves, And I want them to feel at home with us, wherever we are,” she said.

In the video, Mira also talked about her love for jewellery. “I am obsessed with jewellery and jewellery of any kind, it’s like a perfect snowflake in time - heritage, tradition, history, desire, vanity - and you can window shop,” she said.

However, on being asked about her favourite food, Mira refused to answer. “That’s a very, very, very wrong question to ask because I am a major foodie. No, I am not going to answer that question, we are getting too deep,” she concluded her video.

