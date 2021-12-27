Kapil Sharma asks if Shahid Kapoor took Mira Rajput to Maldives as ‘compensation’ for kissing scenes in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday to promote their upcoming film, Jersey. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma teased Shahid about his kissing scenes.

Kapil joked that Shahid gives oxygen to many of his co-stars with ‘respiratory therapy’. “This social work that you do sometimes, do you do it with passion or is it written in the script?” Kapil asked in Hindi. Shahid quipped, “Physically, I do it with my mouth but you know, I need to add a little passion too.”

Talking about Shahid’s kissing scenes with Mrunal in Jersey, Kapil asked if he took his wife Mira Rajput to the Maldives as ‘compensation’. Shahid, Mira and their two children, Misha and Zain, were in the island nation on a family holiday in October.

Shahid burst out laughing before saying, “But this is gradually happening. I think that now, she also wishes… You know, the film that I am doing now has no heroine. I think she wishes that I don’t even get a scene with a girl, I should do male-oriented films where there is one man and it’s all about his story.”

In Jersey, Shahid plays a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent Team India and fulfil his son’s wish of getting a jersey as a gift. The film, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original.

Jersey, after being delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is set for a theatrical release on New Year’s Eve (December 31). The film also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, Shahid will soon make his digital debut in an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK. The as-yet-untitled show, touted to be a ‘quirky drama thriller’, also features Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

