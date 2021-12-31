Mira Rajput cuddles up to Shahid Kapoor as they celebrate New Year in ‘pyjamas, fuzzy socks’. See photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are having a low-key New Year celebration this year. She took to Instagram to share a selfie in which she cuddled up to him and flashed a wide smile for the camera.

“It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on Shahid and Mira. “Happy new year, gorgeous photo, love you both,” one wrote. “Wishing Mr and Mrs K the best year ahead,” another commented. “Awwww my cuties, ShaMira,” a third said.

Recently, Shahid appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur to promote the film. Kapil Sharma asked Shahid about his kissing scenes in the film and asked if he took Mira to the Maldives as ‘compensation’. The couple holidayed in the Maldives with their children, Misha and Zain, in October.

Shahid cracked up before he replied, “But this is gradually happening. I think that now, she also wishes… You know, the film that I am doing now has no heroine. I think she wishes that I don’t even get a scene with a girl, I should do male-oriented films where there is one man and it’s all about his story.”

Shahid’s next release is Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, was supposed to hit the theatres on New Year’s Eve (December 31) but has been postponed due to the Omicron scare.

Meanwhile, Shahid will make his digital debut next year with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.

