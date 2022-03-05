Sanah and Mayank chose their own rituals for their wedding, reveals Seema Pahwa

Their minimalistic wedding won hearts, with multiple photos and videos spread all over the internet. Actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur got married to actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar. It was attended by the entire family, including half-brother Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Seema tells us it was an intimate affair given the pandemic. “Covid ki wajah se affect tha. We had been wanting to hold the ceremony for a long time now, and finally we got the opportunity. Even now, it’s not perfectly safe. There is effect of the virus. Hence we held a small affair. We couldn’t invite many of our dear friends, it was all in a bio bubble. There was a delay, very few people were in attendance,” she reveals.

The two families have been on very good terms till date, but the match-making was not a planned one; it was a love marriage.

“Obviously main bauhaut khush hoon. mere bete ki shaadi hui hai, aur voh bhi itni pyaari bacchi ke saath. Mere sabse ache dost Supriya aur Pankaj ji ki beti. We know them for years. It all happened like it does- two people meet, they begin to feel good with each other. Sanah and Mayank have played with each other as kids too, and hence knew each other. Ab kab kaise hua, voh toh wahi batayenge. What can be better than this, that you know the family and the girl who is coming to yours, and they know our son too,” she gushes.

The rituals weren’t specific to any one type. The couple came up with their own set, and read their vows.

“The décor too was their idea, and helping them were Manukriti (Mayank’s sister) and Ruhaan Kapoor (Sanah’s brother),” says Pahwa, who is also happy that it’s a double celebration for her, with her film Gangubai Kathiawadi becoming a hit.