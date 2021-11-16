Mira Rajput gives a tour of her and Shahid Kapoor’s luxurious 2.89 lakh per night villa in Maldives, watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a throwback video on Monday featuring the villa where the family stayed during the Maldives vacation last month.

In October, Shahid and Mira went on vacation with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor in the Maldives. The couple stayed at the luxury resort, Soneva Fushi. Sharing the video on Monday, Mira wrote, “#TapThat Travelogue. Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks!”

The video started with shots of the view from the villa. It showed their open balcony and terrace, which was furnished with white sofas. She then shared the beach view from the villa.

Shahid and Mira stayed at Soneva Fushi, located on a private beach on Baa Atoll, with their kids. According to Soneva's official website, Soneva Fushi has 63 luxury beachfront villas and eight Water Retreats, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. The family appears to have stayed at the 2 Bedroom Soneva Fushi Villa Suite with Pool, which costs $3,890 (around ₹2.89 lakh) per night, excluding taxes and fees.

According to the Soneva's official website, “Soneva Fushi resort can be reached by a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight direct from Malé International Airport or a 12-minute speedboat ride for guests scheduled on domestic flights at the nearby Dharavandhoo Airport. Soneva Fushi has a private airport lounge exclusively for Soneva guests at the seaplane terminal. The resort features 71 private water villas & island villas with their own stretch of pristine beach. Designed to offer ultimate privacy and a pure connection with nature, each retreat features open-air bathrooms that extend into a private garden.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony in Gurugram. On August 26, 2016, they welcomed their daughter Misha and on September 5, 2018, they became parents to their second child, Zain.