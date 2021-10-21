In need of ‘Vitamin Sea’: ‘Take the plunge with’ Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is setting higher goals of travel for us to conquer. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira recently took off to their family vacation in Maldives and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with her vacation diaries.

Mira is loving it in Maldives and her pictures perfectly document the joy of being on a beach vacation with husband Shahid and their kids Misha and Zain by her side. On Thursday, the only midweek blue that Mira had was the sea waters.

In a short video, Mira shared a snippet of how she went for a dive in the waters. Dressed in a red bikini, Mira was in need of some “Vitamin Sea.” And that’s why she did the obvious – she took the plunge into the waters.

In the video, Mira Rajput can be seen enjoying her dive underwater as she swam her way through the sprawling blue waters. Jumping right from the deck, Mira can be seen swimming her way under the waters while smiling at the camera.

“Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea. Take the plunge with me,” Mira accompanied her video with these words and also added hashtags to perfectly describe her vacay mood to her Instagram family - #waterbaby, #maldives, #sealife, #beachvibes and #underwater. Take a look at her video here:

A quick scroll through Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile and we are having major travel FOMO. A day back, Mira penned down her experience of travelling in Maldives in a long note on Instagram. “Joy; as the sun set on one side of the sandbank and the moon rose on the other and my kids played dodgeball with the friends they made. And that is what means everything to me,” read an excerpt of her post. +

Mira and Shahid also sneaked out some time away for just themselves. Mira shared a picture of the couple’s intimate date night by the beach. “Full moon with the love of my life,” she wrote with a picture of husband Shahid. +

Here’s a snippet of Mira Rajput’s yoga diaries by the beach of Maldives. “Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what feels good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal,” she wrote. +

Mira Rajput’s vacay album is absolutely picture perfect and is serving us with some serious travel goals. BRB, planning our next trip.

