Mira Rajput works out with barbell and dumbbell at Maldives, asks if she can take 'trainer' Shahid Kapoor home

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, never misses a chance to work out, even when holidaying. Take a look at her recent social media posts from the Maldives, and you will understand what we are talking about. It seems during her family holiday at the island nation, Mira indulged in a rigorous strength-training routine with her "trainer" and husband Shahid Kapoor. Her posts inspired us to hit the grind.

Mira, 27, loves doing yoga. However, the mother-of-two never shies away from adding weight training exercises to her regimen. She took to her Instagram stories on Monday to give a glimpse of her weight training session with Shahid Kapoor.

Mira shared two photos on her Instagram stories - one featured the couple's makeshift poolside gym featuring a barbell, dumbbell, and a yoga mat and second was a post-workout selfie in which Shahid embraced Mira from behind. She captioned the selfie, "Can I take the trainer home (kiss emoji) @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at the photos:

Mira Rajput's Instagram stories.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput's early morning Surya Namaskar video on Maldives beach: Watch

Later, Mira shared pictures of her dinner meal on her stories revealing why she has to work out even on holiday. The photo shows the family enjoying a rich meal featuring dal, sabzi and more. She added that she needs 'roti-dal-sabzi' at least once a day.

Mira captioned her posts, "This is why I need to workout even on holiday," and, "Does anyone else need Dal/Indian food every third meal cause that's me. Roti-Dal-Sabzi is life."

Mira Rajput's Instagram stories.

Earlier, Mira had shared a video of herself doing Surya Namaskar on the beach in the Maldives. She did the yoga flow routine with bare feet grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves in the background.

Watch the clip:

Mira and Shahid escaped to the Maldives with their kids Misha and Zain for a family vacation recently.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter