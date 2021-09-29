Mira Rajput nails the perfect lunch-date outfit in 7k printed mini dress

Wearing prints is the biggest fashion trend this season. However, one can easily go wrong with this style statement. The key is to incorporate patterns in low-key silhouettes that help you make a statement without even trying too hard. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, understands this, and her latest viral look is proof. Mira slipped into a quirky printed mini dress for a recent ad shoot and gave us the perfect summer lunch date outfit.

Mira took to Instagram recently to share an image of herself wearing a pretty mini dress adorned with quirky patterns. The ensemble is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Appapop and will cost under ₹7k.

Mira's outfit is the perfect pick for enjoying summer on a beach or during fall by layering it with a trench coat and thigh-high boots. You can wear it for a lunch outing with your best friends or a low-key date with your beau. Scroll ahead to see Mira's look and take tips on styling the dress.

See the photos here:

The georgette and cotton mini dress comes with a square neckline, smocked back, cinched waist, exaggerated raised shoulders, and a fitted bodice. The fit-and-flare form adds a dreamy vibe to the half-sleeve ensemble, and the green print on ivory shade provides the quirky element.

Mira accessorised the ensemble with heart-shaped earrings, minimal stacked bracelets, and rings. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail, and for glam, she chose glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, and a hint of shimmery eye shadow.

If you want to include Mira's dress in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The dress is available on the Appapop website for ₹6,999.

Mira Rajput's printed mini dress. (appapop.com)

Mira is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids. Misha was born in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

