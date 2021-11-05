Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput names her favourite Shahid Kapoor movie and it stars Kareena Kapoor: 'He keeps hiding away from that film'

Mira Rajput has revealed her favourite film from Shahid Kapoor's filmography. The mother-of-two said that she has been enjoying the actor's older movie lately. 
Mira Rajput reveals her favourite Shahid Kapoor film.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently revealed her favourite Shahid Kapoor film is Chup Chup Ke. However, she added that Shahid keeps ‘hiding away’ from the film. 

Chup Chup Ke was released in 2006. The Shahid Kapoor film is the actor's second film with his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Suniel Shetty and Neha Dhupia, among others. 

Speaking with Curly Tails, Mira Rajput said, “I have begun to really enjoy watching his old movies now. One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke. I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie.” 

Shahid and Kareena worked in six movies together. They had first starred in Fida, which also featured Fardeen Khan. Kareena and Shahid then appeared in 36 China Town, Jab We Met and Milenge Milenge. They had broken up during the making of Jab We Met. They had reunited for Udta Punjab but the former couple didn't share scenes together. 

Meanwhile, Mira also spoke about Shahid's debut film Ishq Vishk in the interview. “I think it's been about 20 years for Ishq Vishk so I was seven. I was in school, I was like a kid in school so I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishk released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined,” she said. The film had released in 2003. 

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children. They welcomed a daughter, Misha in 2016, and a son, Zain in 2018. The couple recently travelled to the Maldives where they enjoyed a vacation together. Shahid and Mira had shared pictures and videos from the stay, giving a glimpse of their holiday. 

Also read: Shahid Kapoor asks Mira Rajput about 'so many pillows' on bed, she warns him: 'Buddy you're landing yourself in trouble'

Later this year, Shahid will be seen in the film Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu, National Award-winning film of the same title. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

