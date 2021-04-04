Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput raises the temperature with her glamorous swimsuit, see pic
bollywood

Mira Rajput raises the temperature with her glamorous swimsuit, see pic

Mira Rajput posed in a swimsuit for her new Instagram post. She shared her OOTD a day after her husband Shahid Kapoor was seen posing in a pool.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput heads out for a swim but not before posing in her OOTD.

Like her husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is also beating the heat with some pool time. The star wife took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in a swimsuit. Mira wore peach-coloured swimwear with birds printed on it. A printed stole hung down her arm. She completed her OOTD with a pair of chic sunglasses and a white Kolhapuri chappal.

Mira shared the picture with the caption, "Minutes before the mess." Singer Kanika Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, "Gorgeous," adding a heart and fire emoji. "Always a stunner," a fan joined in to compliment Mira. "Hot mess," added another fan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raveena Tandon shares vintage pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Virat opens two animal shelters: 'Anushka is very passionate about this issue'

Neena Gupta cuddles baby Masaba in this throwback pic

Hounded by questions about breakup, Aaliyah Kashyap addresses rumours

Mira's post came a day after Shahid shared a similar picture. The actor posed shirtless in the pool with his sunglasses on.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor takes a dip in the pool but doesn't let go of his sunglasses, see pics

Days before their pool party, Shahid and Mira were seen coloured in the shades of Holi. The couple spent the holiday together, smearing each other with colour and showering each other with love. In a video montage of photos from the celebrations, Shahid was seen giving Mira kisses.

Mira and Shahid have been married for six years. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

When Shahid is not spending time with the family, he is busy working on his upcoming projects, one of which is Jersey. The sports-themed movie will see Shahid take on the role of a cricketer.

The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The actor had previously shared several photos and videos from his net practice sessions. Shahid is also prepping for his digital debut with filmmakers Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's song in new video shocks Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter, gets award for 'best soul stirring rendition'

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:57 PM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor uses three layers of protection to hide his face, fans say 'jaada ho gaya'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:03 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP