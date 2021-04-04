Mira Rajput raises the temperature with her glamorous swimsuit, see pic

Like her husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is also beating the heat with some pool time. The star wife took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in a swimsuit. Mira wore peach-coloured swimwear with birds printed on it. A printed stole hung down her arm. She completed her OOTD with a pair of chic sunglasses and a white Kolhapuri chappal.

Mira shared the picture with the caption, "Minutes before the mess." Singer Kanika Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, "Gorgeous," adding a heart and fire emoji. "Always a stunner," a fan joined in to compliment Mira. "Hot mess," added another fan.

Mira's post came a day after Shahid shared a similar picture. The actor posed shirtless in the pool with his sunglasses on.

Days before their pool party, Shahid and Mira were seen coloured in the shades of Holi. The couple spent the holiday together, smearing each other with colour and showering each other with love. In a video montage of photos from the celebrations, Shahid was seen giving Mira kisses.

Mira and Shahid have been married for six years. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

When Shahid is not spending time with the family, he is busy working on his upcoming projects, one of which is Jersey. The sports-themed movie will see Shahid take on the role of a cricketer.

The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The actor had previously shared several photos and videos from his net practice sessions. Shahid is also prepping for his digital debut with filmmakers Raj and DK.