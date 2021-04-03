Shahid Kapoor takes a dip in the pool but doesn't let go of his sunglasses, see pics

Shahid Kapoor is beating the summer heat with a dip in the pool. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture revealing he has dived into a pool to keep up with the soaring temperatures. Shahid posed for the camera shirtless while the setting sun doubled up as his background.

In the shot, the Jersey star flaunted his toned biceps while he sported his sunglasses. He shared the picture sans a caption. His fans took to the post's comments section and showered heart and fire emojis. One fan wrote, "Killer look." Another fan wrote, "Fire in the water." A third fan commented, "omg you’re so perfect." A fourth user said, "Ohhh maaaaii gaaawwwssshhh." He also shared another picture sporting the sunglasses in the pool on his Instagram Stories.

Shahid Kapoor takes a picture in the pool.

Earlier in the day, Shahid was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving the city. The actor wore three-layer protection as he boarded his flight. The actor sported his sunglasses, a mask, and a thick face shield as he boarded his flight. He was first seen wearing the extensive protection shield earlier this week. A paparazzo wondered if the numerous layers allowed the actor to breathe. Shahid replied, "No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now."

Shahid also made headlines this week for his romantic Holi celebrations. The actor and his wife, Mira Rajput, shared a video montage from their Holi bash where Shahid couldn't stop kissing Mira. They shared the video on their respective social media accounts. Shahid shared the video by wishing fans on Holi, Mira said, "Happy Holi! This time I got the the real SK," referring to the SK mark she once got on her neck on Holi.

Shahid will soon be seen in Jersey, a sports-themed movie, where he plays a cricketer. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. It recently won the National Award. Shahid is also prepping for his digital debut with filmmakers Raj and DK.

