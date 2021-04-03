Rekha’s quick reply when Jay Bhanushali asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man: ‘Mujhse puchiye na’

Veteran actor Rekha has left everyone in splits with her comment on the sets of Indian Idol 12. She appears as a special guest on the show on Saturday. A new promo revealed host Jay Bhanushali asking the judges, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?)."

Responding to him, Rekha says, "Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." An astounded Jay goes "huh" following which Rekha quips, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)." The audience burst into laughter, applauding her response. Judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani couldn't control themselves either. A laughing Jay said, "Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer)" as Rekha smiled.

In the last few days, Vishal and Neha have been sharing sneak peeks of Rekha's visit on the sets of the show. As per a recent promo, the actor is seen enjoying a performance of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and even dancing on the stage.

In the clip, Rekha is seen enjoying the title song of the movie, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. As a contestant sang, the actor not only praised the singer but also recreated the iconic bike scene from the song on stage with the contestants. They also performed Parineeta's Kaisi Paheli Zindagani and In Ankhon Ki Masti from her movie Umrao Jaan.

After she entered the show, she also removed buri nazar (evil eye) from the contestants as well as from Jay. A surprised Jay took to Instagram and said, "A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. My father would be jealous of me."

ALSO READ: How Eshan shuttled his way to acting!

Earlier, Vishal shared a picture from the sets and wrote. "Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever.(She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!) #IndianIdol2021."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON