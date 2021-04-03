IND USA
Rekha appears on Indian Idol 12.
Indian Idol 12: Rekha recreates Muqaddar Ka Sikandar's bike scene and dances to Nigahen Milane Ko, watch

  • A special Indian Idol 12 episode featuring Rekha premieres this weekend. Ahead of the episode, the channel has released a promo showcasing Rekha having a ball on the sets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Veteran actor Rekha will appear on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. Over the past few days, judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar have been sharing glimpses of her visit on the sets. Now, a new promo has been revealed, showing the actor enjoying a performance of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, having fun with host Jay Bhanushali, and even dancing on stage.

In the video clip, Rekha is seen enjoying the title song of her movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, which was being sung by a contestant. The actor not only praised the singer but also recreated the iconic bike scene from the song on stage with the Indian Idol contestants. Contestants also performed In Ankhon Ki Masti, from her movie Umrao Jaan, and Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, from Parineeta.

Rekha also stepped onto the stage and delivered a stunning performance. She danced on Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai, leaving Neha in awe.

Also Read: Farah Khan asks paparazzi about her viral mango sniffing video: 'Who took it?'

Rekha, as she entered the show, also removed buri nazar (evil eye) from the contestants. Rekha walked up to Jay and removed his nazar as well. The host, taken aback by Rekha's act, took to Instagram and shared the moment. "A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. My father would be jealous of me," he said.


Earlier this week, Vishal shared a picture from the sets wherein an excited Rekha attacked him and used his head as a tabla. "Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever.(She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!) #IndianIdol2021," he said, sharing the moment.

