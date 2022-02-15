Mira Rajput reveals being a foodie got her married to Shahid Kapoor: ‘Last bite for a handsome husband’. See funny post

Mira Rajput dedicated a husband appreciation post to Shahid Kapoor just a day after Valentine's Day, and it's adorable. “I love you,” Mira wrote for Shahid, sharing a close-up shot of the actor, which appears to be from Monday as he can be seen wearing red, just like he did on Valentine's Day.

In her caption, Mira referenced to a belief of sorts for getting a good husband, and wrote: “'Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think?" In a hashtag, she added: “How did I get so lucky?”

On her Instagram Stories previously, Mira shared glimpses of the Valentine's Day special gift she received from Shahid--a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram Story.

On Monday night, Shahid and Mira were spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant hand in hand after their date night. She opted for gingham separates while Shahid sported a red and white look.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and are parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid, who shares an age gap of 13 years with Mira, had opened up about his first meeting with her in a 2019 interview. Speaking to Vogue India, he had said: "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” They eventually ended up speaking for as long as seven hours.

Shahid and Mira are currently waiting for their new home, in Mumbai's Worli, to be readied. They often share snippets of their under-construction house on social media. Sharing a snippet of the new apartment, Mira wrote in an Instagram Story recently: "Not much longer to go. Tick Tick Boom!"

