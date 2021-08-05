Mira Rajput reveals her 'three faces' as she quotes Japanese proverb in latest shoot. See pics

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday cited a Japanese proverb about 'three faces' as she gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a series of posts in which she posed in three different ways for the camera.

In the first post, she covered her face partially with her beige turtleneck top as she gazed into the camera. She captioned the post, "The Japanese say you have three faces. The first face you show to the world."

In the second post, she gave a glimpse of her face with just a portion of her chin covered. Her wedding ring is also visible in the picture. She wrote in the caption, "The second face, you show to your friends and family."

The third photo highlighted her side profile, revealing her full face. "The third face, you never show anyone. It is the truest reflection of who you are," she wrote.

Reacting to one of her posts, actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Uffff" followed by a bunch of fire emojis. Fans showered her posts with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis.

Mira gives her fans updates about her life on the social media platform. Her posts feature Shahid, their children, and other family members.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture with daughter Misha and captioned the post, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby."

Mira and Shahid are parents to two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple got married on July 7, 2015. In an interview earlier with Kidsstoppress, Mira spoke about co-parenting their children.

She had said, "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane... And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”