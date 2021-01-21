Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, but Masaba Gupta wants to see her dress

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new pictures from their Goa vacation. Mira mentioned in one of her posts that the trip would soon be coming to an end.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Mira made a reference to the popular TV show Schitt's Creek in her caption. "Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira," she wrote, next to a picture that showed her wearing a white top, partially obscured by a large umbrella.

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta commented, "Showwwww me the dress full!" On Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of an empty plate, noting in her caption that she had polished off the eggless pancakes that were on it. She also shared a picture of the sunset, mentioning in her caption that it was the 'last' one of the trip.

Mira has shared several pictures from the vacation. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos and a picture. Her first video gave her nearly 2.5 million followers a glimpse of her surroundings. Mira was lounging on a chair, with the vast sea in front of her. In her second post, Mira gave a shout-out to the 'best coffee in Goa'. In her third post, Mira shared a glimpse of her breakfast sandwich.

Earlier, she had shared a couple of selfies which showed her wearing a printed top and large sunglasses. "You can call me Jasmine," Mira had captioned her first post from Goa, shared earlier this week.

However, Shahid hasn't featured in any of her posts. The couple are parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.

