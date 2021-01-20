Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and make you hungry, but still no Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new updates from their Goa vacation. Mira has so far not posted any pictures with Shahid, however.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos and a picture from the trip. Her first video gave her nearly 2.5 million followers a glimpse of her surroundings. Mira was lounging on a chair, with the vast sea in front of her. In her second post, Mira gave a shout-out to the 'best coffee in Goa'. In her third post, Mira shared a glimpse of her breakfast sandwich.

Earlier, she had shared a couple of selfies which showed her wearing a printed top and large sunglasses. "You can call me Jasmine," Mira had captioned her first post from Goa, shared earlier this week.

Shahid and Mira are parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. In a recent interview, she thanked Shahid for his support during her pregnancies. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family," she told Zoom.

Meanwhile, Shahid took to his social media accounts to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.

Shahid's last release was the blockbuster Kabir Singh, which became a runaway hit at the box office despite mediocre reviews and blowback from a certain section of the audience, which found fault with the film's gender politics.





