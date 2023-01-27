Mira Rajput says she 'had a blast' watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Pathaan

A host of celebrities have watched Pathaan, which was released in cinemas worldwide on January 25, and praised it on social media. On Friday, Mira Rajput, too, joined them as she gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after watching their film. Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a photo of Shah Rukh with Salman Khan from Pathaan, and said she had a 'blast' watching the film. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan; praises Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with a photo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on the screen inside a movie theatre, Mira wrote on Instagram Stories, "Back to the movies. Had absolute Bollywood big screen blast!" She added a bunch of firecracker emojis, and tagged Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Salman is seen in a special appearance in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Mira Rajput gave a shoutout to Pathaan's team after watching the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A host of celebs have shared their review of Pathaan after the film's release on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023 – from Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar, who took to social media to heap praises on Pathaan and Shah Rukh, to celebs like Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, among many others, who watch the action film at a special screening.

Pathaan has been breaking box office records ever since it was released on Wednesday. The Siddharth Anand film, which is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, became the highest Bollywood opener ever grossing ₹106 crore worldwide on its first day. The Hindi version of Pathaan earned around ₹70 crore on its second day, which was a Republic Day holiday. Days before its release, Pathaan had generated buzz among fans, after the advance bookings were opened on January 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan had been facing boycott calls and protests in recent weeks, especially due to the song Besharam Rang, which showed Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit. Amid the ongoing Pathaan row, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked BJP workers to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' about films. Several BJP leaders, such as Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra, had earlier criticised the makers and the song Besharam Rang claiming it 'hurts religious sentiments'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON