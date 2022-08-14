Mira Rajput shares details of her 'most chaotic' Raksha Bandhan with cousin, says their kids 'took over' everything

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, had a blast this Raksha Bandhan as she reunited with almost all her cousins on the occasion. She has now shared pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations which also turned out to be a reunion of the next generation, that is her kids and their cousins. Also read: Hrithik Roshan recreates Raksha Bandhan pic with family, Saba Azad takes credit

Mira shared a video to show how she and her extended family celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by performing the rituals and relishing delicious food. She wrote along with the video on Instagram, “After so many years all of us cousins together (almost all) for Rakhi and didn’t realise it was going to be the longest and most chaotic one yet. While it’s usually been just us, this one was taken over by our kids, a new generation of cousins. The younger lot, excited to get presents, dress up and feel festive, and the older lot; cringing at literally everything including us.”

She added, "Pulled from my sister’s household tradition, we tie a Loomba to our Bhabhis too, because it’s sweet and well we just want to call them Bhabhi for that one day. Dhokla, samosa and laddoos for old times sake, Dadima’s Rakhi poem recitation for each Rakhi being tied and the big Didi’s yelling at the rest to try and get photos: Time goes by, but it’s these traditions that keep us together."

Mira Rajput with her cousins (left) and with her extended family (right) on Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira shared an epic group picture that had her generation as well as that of her parents and her kids in attendance. The photo showed Mira standing behind the sofa along with her sisters and her daughter Misha and son Zain sitting on the floor near the table.

She shared picture that only had her siblings and cousins posing on the sofa. She captioned it, “Brother and Sister Inc.” Another collage showed her tying a rakhi to her sisters-in-law and went with the caption, “Bhaiyas and Bhabhis."

