Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor break into romantic moves as they dance to Bruno Mars song on parents' wedding anniversary

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput did some romantic steps as they danced on her parents--Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput's-- 40th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a short video in which the couple grooved to Bruno Mars' song, Marry You. They were also joined by her sister Priya Tulshan and her husband Vidhit Tulshan. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dance their heart out in unseen video)

In the video, Shahid and Mira danced inside a house as everyone around them clapped and cheered for them. The couple smiled at each other as they danced. For the occasion, Mira wore a bright yellow suit and heels while Shahid opted for a white shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Mira captioned the post, "I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji). Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram. You guys make us believe in everlasting love (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, Shahid posted a video as he danced with his younger brother, actor Ishaan Khattar, at the event. The siblings danced to Roop Tera Mastana in front of Mira's family members. Crediting their mom Neliima Azeem, who is a classical dancer, Shahid captioned the post, "We got it from our mama @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They are parents to two children--daughter Misha (2016) and son Zain (2018). Recently, the family took a Europe trip and also celebrated their wedding anniversary there. Mira shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and captioned the post, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor."

Fans saw Shahid last in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He has several projects lined up. He will next be seen making his OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

