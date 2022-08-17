Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dance their heart out in unseen video, fans can't decide who is better. Watch

Shahid Kapoor delighted Instagram users with his dance moves with actor-brother Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday, sharing a video featuring the two of them. The video saw the two brothers dancing with each other energetically as Roop Tera Mastana played in the background. Fans called the video superb and Shahid's dance moves were cool and awesome. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain take a ride on their suitcases at airport. Watch)

Shahid captioned his video, “We got it from our mama.” He tagged his brother, Ishaan and mother, Neliima Azeem. Many fans dropped heart emojis on their video. Shahid wore a white shirt with black pants and yellow dupatta around his neck. Ishaan wore kurta with pyjama in the video. Some even debated if Ishaan's dancing was more natural. The video is from the 40th wedding anniversary of Shahid's parents-in-law.

In the month of May this year, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter accompanied friends on a bike trip across Europe. Actor Kunal Kemmu was also with them on the trip. Shahid is the son of Neliima and actor Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan is the son of Neliima and her second husband actor Rajesh Khattar.

Shahid was last seen in filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri's film Jersey alongside Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He has Raj & DK's web series Farzi in the pipeline. Apart from Shahid, the show also features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

Ishaan recently finished shooting for Pippa in which he essays the role of young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on the briThe Burning Chaffees. Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war-drama. The teaser for the film was released on August 15 to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON