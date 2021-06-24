Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares candid picture in vibrant tie-dye dress: 'Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball'
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares candid picture in vibrant tie-dye dress: 'Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball'

Mira Rajput, sharing a candid picture of herself, remembered English novelist Jane Austen. She sported a vibrant red and white tie-dye dress.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday shared a candid picture of herself. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped the photo in which she is seen wearing a vibrant red and white tie-dye dress.

In the picture, Mira Rajput has tied her hair back as she sits against a set of bright coloured cushions and looks away from the camera and towards the floor. Her background is a beige wall. She captioned her post, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity."

Fans complimented her, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are beautiful, you made me believe that this world is worth living in." Another said, "I can't take my eyes off to you." A third wrote, "Why so gorgeous Mira." "Lookng simple n pretty az always," commented another. Fans also showered her post with a bunch of heart-eyes, fire and heart emojis.

Mira regularly gives fans updates on her life as well as shares posts featuring her husband Shahid Kapoor, children Misha and Zain. Recently, she dropped an Instagram post with Shahid and her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. She captioned it, "Dream team."

Recently, Mira had also shared another post dedicated to Misha. She had shared a picture of her daughter wearing a black and white dress with M written on it. She had captioned it, "Baby M not a baby anymore Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy."

On her mother Bela Rajput's birthday, Mira had wished her with a note. She shared a picture of them together and captioned her Instagram post, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you." She later also shared pictures from the birthday dinner that included spaghetti, roasted vegetables, salad, and pizza.

Also Read | When Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan revealed the ‘real’ reason behind their fight, it was about marriage. Watch

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in 2015 and the couple has two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Mira and Shahid will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in July.

Topics
