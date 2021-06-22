Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are in Mira Rajput's 'dream team'. See stylish new pic here

Mira Rajput has shared a new post on Instagram, also featuring her husband Shahid Kapoor and her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. "Dream team," Mira captioned the post, which showed the three of them striking a stylish pose for the camera.

The trio appeared to be wearing workout gear. While Mira Rajput wore a sports bra, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter wore tank tops and shorts. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. And one person asked, "Where are you’ll working out?"

The three often feature on each other's social media feeds. Recently, Shahid posted a series of selfies with Ishaan, which he captioned, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo....." Ishaan replied, "Kaun bandar."

In an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira said that she and Shahid ‘used to’ fight about parenting duties but not anymore. “It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps. And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

Also read: Mira Rajput talks about co-parenting Misha and Zain with Shahid Kapoor: ‘He is amazing with meltdowns’

Ishaan was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. He also appeared in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy. He will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh. He will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama due out around Diwali. Shahid is also working on his digital debut, a series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.