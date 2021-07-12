Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares her verdict on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit: 'Less is always more'
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares her verdict on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit: 'Less is always more'

Mira Rajput shared a picture of Kate Middleton and appreciated her choice of outfit for Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Finals.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Mira Rajput shares her thoughts on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 Men's Finals outfit. (Mira Rajput Instagram/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Mira Rajput seems to be impressed with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's look from the Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Finals. The royal family member was among the many spectators who were present at the stadium to watch Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini compete for the Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Kate Middleton was photographed wearing a pastel pink dress along with a pair of heels. She matched her outfit with a pink floral face mask and completed her look with a pair of earrings. Mira Rajput took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring Kate's look on Sunday along with her verdict. Shahid Kapoor's wife said, "Less is always more."

Mira Rajput shared a post on Kate Middleton.

Coincidentally, Priyanka Chopra had attended the Wimbledon men's singles finals as well. The actor had shared pictures from the match on her Instagram Stories and also shared a post featuring a few of the best memories she made during the match. Priyanka was also seen attending the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with Natasha Poonawala on Saturday. She was seated behind Kate and her husband, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Wimbledon after mingling with royalty over 'amazing weekend', see pics

Mira has hinted at her inclination towards Kate in the past. The mother-of-two was asked to pick between Kate and her sister-in-law, former television actor Meghan Markle during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Mira picked Kate and added a heart emoji by her name.

Last week, Mira marked her sixth wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture in which she was cuddling Shahid while the actor was seen planting a kiss on her forehead. She shared the picture with the caption, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput priyanka chopra kate middleton wimbledon

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput poses in front of sunset view from new sea-facing home, fans say ‘beautiful’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:56 PM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor is majorly missing wife Mira Rajput, shares throwback pic. See here

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP